Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $1.59 Million Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 607,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 4,153 shares in the last quarter. Leap Investments LP increased its position in shares of Veru by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Veru by 199.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veru in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

VERU stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.76. 1,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,978. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.55 and its 200-day moving average is $3.03. The company has a market cap of $192.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.21. Veru Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $4.74.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on VERU. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

Veru Inc, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

