Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $17.17 Million Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 65,526 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,174,000. Facebook comprises about 1.5% of Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FB. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,113 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 2,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 976 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 662 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 4,069 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.33, for a total transaction of $107,918.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,016.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.84.

FB traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $276.50. The company had a trading volume of 243,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,395,742. The company has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $304.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $269.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $248.88.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

