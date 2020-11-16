Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $2.07 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,781 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,072,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA stock traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.35. The stock had a trading volume of 501,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,968,426. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $31.70 and a 52 week high of $49.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.15.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also: Why are trading ranges significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.