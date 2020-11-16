Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $2.13 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,441 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its position in Accenture by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 430,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $97,307,000 after acquiring an additional 42,646 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Accenture by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 356,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $80,546,000 after purchasing an additional 74,139 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,953,000. GAM Holding AG increased its stake in Accenture by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 25,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Accenture by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 38,790 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded up $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $245.02. 17,295 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,463. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.31 and a 200-day moving average of $217.71. Accenture plc has a one year low of $137.15 and a one year high of $248.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Accenture had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 30.17%. The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

ACN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $247.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 20th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Accenture from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.58.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.29, for a total value of $100,030.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 171,474 shares in the company, valued at $38,116,955.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.30, for a total transaction of $2,508,083.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 25,170 shares in the company, valued at $5,771,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,485 shares of company stock worth $10,350,464. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

