Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 163,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Brookfield Property REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BPYU. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Abbot Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. 74.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Brookfield Property REIT alerts:

In other news, Director Ric Clark sold 222,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total transaction of $3,463,380.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Property REIT stock traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $17.37. 22,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,538. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its 200-day moving average is $11.69. Brookfield Property REIT Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Brookfield Property REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Brookfield Property REIT Company Profile

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $86 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

Featured Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Property REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Property REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.