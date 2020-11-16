Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FCOM) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 48,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,858,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF by 274.5% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000.

NYSEARCA FCOM traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $42.96. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,218. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.70 and a 200 day moving average of $37.56. Fidelity MSCI Telecommunication Services Index ETF has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

