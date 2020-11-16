Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,857 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Garmin by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 2.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 0.5% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,545,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Garmin by 10.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Garmin by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Garmin alerts:

GRMN traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $116.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,302. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $61.04 and a 52 week high of $120.42.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GRMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Garmin in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Garmin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.29.

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 22.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.