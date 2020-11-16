Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 29,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISTB. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% in the second quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ISTB traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,449. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.53 and a fifty-two week high of $51.81. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.44.

