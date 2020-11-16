Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 46,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,547,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IGSB. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,220,000 after buying an additional 12,509,462 shares during the last quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $401,852,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 60.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,692,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,961,000 after purchasing an additional 4,023,470 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 44,311.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,218,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,325,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475,808 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IGSB stock remained flat at $$54.92 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 306 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,688,129. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.66. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.21 and a 12 month high of $55.09.

