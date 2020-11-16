Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 81,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 186.2% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 99.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 1,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its position in iShares Silver Trust by 32.9% during the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA SLV traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.92. 549,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,427,590. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.40. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $10.86 and a 12-month high of $27.39.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.