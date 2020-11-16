Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 19,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,434,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,642,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,658 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,520,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,342,893,000 after purchasing an additional 869,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 28,613.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 652,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $80,241,000 after purchasing an additional 650,090 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,062,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,852,685,000 after purchasing an additional 646,675 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $125.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,340,730. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $127.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $125.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.38.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

