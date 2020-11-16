Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,753 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,780,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 403.7% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 291 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Medtronic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.69.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $112.43. The company had a trading volume of 50,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,760,383. The company has a market capitalization of $151.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $72.13 and a 1-year high of $122.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.17.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 15.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.78, for a total transaction of $75,661.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,416,307.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total transaction of $1,004,593.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,573,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,326 shares of company stock valued at $4,441,498 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

