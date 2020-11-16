Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 44,915 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LUV. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 10,034 shares of the airline’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,917 shares of the airline’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 170.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 289,863 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,907,000 after acquiring an additional 182,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LUV. Berenberg Bank raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine raised Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

Shares of NYSE:LUV traded up $2.21 on Monday, reaching $46.09. The company had a trading volume of 384,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,253,727. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $22.47 and a twelve month high of $58.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The airline reported ($1.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.35) by $0.36. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 12.94%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a total of 747 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 101 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

