Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,944,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 13,077,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,810,000 after buying an additional 4,753,534 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,496,000 after buying an additional 3,677,001 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 385.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 447,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,488,000 after buying an additional 355,470 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $44,433,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 503,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,731,000 after purchasing an additional 193,664 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.11 on Monday, reaching $239.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,766. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $133.57 and a 1-year high of $247.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.30 and its 200-day moving average is $213.76.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

