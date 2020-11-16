Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 607,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.87% of Veru as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VERU. Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Veru by 199.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veru during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Leap Investments LP grew its stake in Veru by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Leap Investments LP now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.13% of the company’s stock.

VERU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Veru in a report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

NASDAQ:VERU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $2.76. 1,588 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,978. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. Veru Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.13 million, a P/E ratio of -17.31 and a beta of 0.21.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $10.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.68 million. Veru had a negative return on equity of 30.37% and a negative net margin of 25.78%. Research analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Veru Inc, an oncology and urology biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing novel medicines for prostate cancer treatment and prostate cancer supportive care. The company's oncology drug candidates include VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a development Phase 1b/2 for the treatment of metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer; Zuclomiphene citrate, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of hot flashes in men undergoing androgen deprivation therapies; and VERU-100, a GnRH antagonist that is in planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the palliative treatment of advanced prostate cancer.

