KeyCorp Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.75.
Shares of WMT opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.82. The firm has a market cap of $426.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.
In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $127,866,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 19,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Walmart
Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
