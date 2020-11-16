KeyCorp Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $155.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report released on Thursday, Anlyst Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating and issued a $137.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $142.75.

Shares of WMT opened at $150.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Walmart has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $151.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $142.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.82. The firm has a market cap of $426.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The retailer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $137.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.77 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 4,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.24, for a total value of $618,175.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,110,428.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total value of $11,775,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,776,505 shares in the company, valued at $246,117,002.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 926,690 shares of company stock worth $127,866,887 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Walmart by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,746 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp grew its stake in Walmart by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 56,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.2% during the third quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 14,243 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,992,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.3% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 19,563 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

