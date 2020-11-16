Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.11% from the stock’s previous close.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.42.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $116.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Keysight Technologies has a 52-week low of $77.93 and a 52-week high of $117.92. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.96 and a 200 day moving average of $100.57.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.42 million. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $2,470,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 147,470 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 21.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific regions. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; and radio frequency and microwave test instruments; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

See Also: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.