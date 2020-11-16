Kia Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:KIMTF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in October

Kia Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:KIMTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
KIMTF opened at $30.30 on Monday. Kia Motors has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.
Kia Motors Company Profile
Featured Story: Management Fee
Receive News & Ratings for Kia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.