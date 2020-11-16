Kia Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:KIMTF) Short Interest Up 1,100.0% in October

Kia Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:KIMTF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 1,100.0% from the October 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

KIMTF opened at $30.30 on Monday. Kia Motors has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $30.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.30.

Kia Motors Company Profile

KIA MOTORS Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles. It operates through the following segment: Passenger Cars, Recreational Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles. It is also involved in leasing vehicles, providing vehicle maintenance services and automobile parts. The company was founded on December 11, 1944 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

