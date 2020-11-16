Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kingstone Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, September 5th.

NASDAQ:KINS opened at $6.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.54 million, a PE ratio of -61.40 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.99 and its 200 day moving average is $5.35. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $3.87 and a 12 month high of $8.71.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The insurance provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.19. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. Research analysts predict that Kingstone Companies will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.98%.

In other news, Director Timothy P. Mcfadden purchased 5,000 shares of Kingstone Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.91 per share, for a total transaction of $29,550.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $623,000. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 94,125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 18,785 shares during the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 197,229 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 261.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 84,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 61,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 1,028,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 49,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.40% of the company’s stock.

Kingstone Companies Company Profile

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

