KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) Given New C$15.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) (TSE:KPT) had its price target lowered by National Bank Financial from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO)’s FY2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.25 to C$13.50 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$13.50 to C$13.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$14.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th.

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (KPT.TO) stock opened at C$11.61 on Thursday. KP Tissue Inc. has a 1 year low of C$8.00 and a 1 year high of C$14.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.58. The company has a market capitalization of $112.92 million and a P/E ratio of 154.80.

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in North America. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins. The company markets its products under the Cashmere, Purex, SpongeTowels, Scotties, White Swan, White Cloud, Chalet, Embassy, and Metro brand names, as well as under private labels.

