Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of KRYS opened at $41.88 on Monday. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $66.85. The firm has a market cap of $825.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.77 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.53 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02.

In other Krystal Biotech news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 50,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.37, for a total value of $2,318,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,871,629 shares in the company, valued at $86,787,436.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on KRYS. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Krystal Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Krystal Biotech has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.80.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a gene therapy company, develops and commercializes medicines for patients suffering from skin diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC), which has completed Phase I/II clinical study to treat dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.

