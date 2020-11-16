K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Given a €10.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €4.70 ($5.53) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.61 ($7.78).

SDF opened at €6.26 ($7.36) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a one year high of €13.24 ($15.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €6.16 and its 200-day moving average is €6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -29.80.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

