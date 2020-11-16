K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) Given a €7.60 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) (ETR:SDF) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SDF has been the subject of several other research reports. Nord/LB set a €7.40 ($8.71) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. UBS Group set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €9.00 ($10.59) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Independent Research set a €6.10 ($7.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €6.61 ($7.78).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (SDF.F) stock opened at €6.26 ($7.36) on Thursday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €4.50 ($5.29) and a 12 month high of €13.24 ($15.58). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.28, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -29.80.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products.

