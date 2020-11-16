Kusama Reaches Market Cap of $309.68 Million (KSM)

Kusama (CURRENCY:KSM) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. In the last week, Kusama has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Kusama token can now be bought for about $36.56 or 0.00222589 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kusama has a total market capitalization of $309.68 million and approximately $25.48 million worth of Kusama was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Kusama alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006091 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00170789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00027454 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.31 or 0.00969903 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.37 or 0.00215363 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002488 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 120,711.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00008835 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00096032 BTC.

About Kusama

Kusama’s total supply is 9,651,217 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,470,098 tokens. Kusama’s official Twitter account is @kusamanetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kusama is forum.kusama.network . The official website for Kusama is kusama.network

Buying and Selling Kusama

Kusama can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kusama directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kusama should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kusama using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kusama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kusama and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.