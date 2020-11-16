La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

LJPC opened at $4.68 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.72. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $9.38. The firm has a market cap of $128.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.75.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 84,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $328,192.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Ramsay purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $187,530.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 198,704 shares of company stock worth $773,771. 33.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

