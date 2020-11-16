Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

LNTH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine raised Lantheus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lantheus from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $29.00.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $12.16 on Friday. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $8.67 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The stock has a market cap of $813.15 million, a P/E ratio of 152.02 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.10. Lantheus had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $88.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,044 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.20, for a total transaction of $66,580.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,636. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,856,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $124,876,000 after buying an additional 1,935,550 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 59.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,948,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $70,763,000 after buying an additional 1,842,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lantheus by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,653,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,624,000 after buying an additional 250,891 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,419,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $17,982,000 after buying an additional 183,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lantheus by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 904,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,935,000 after buying an additional 161,463 shares during the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.