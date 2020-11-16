Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Shares Gap Up to $10.33

Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.33, but opened at $11.78. Laredo Petroleum shares last traded at $11.72, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Laredo Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut Laredo Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

The company has a market capitalization of $128.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 4.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.95.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.70. Laredo Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 19.13% and a negative net margin of 111.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum, Inc. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,595,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 253,977 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 370,633 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 45,678 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 145,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 54,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,850,683 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 2,145,652 shares in the last quarter. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laredo Petroleum

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also engages in midstream and marketing infrastructure activities, including transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas, and handling of fresh, recycled, and produced water, as well as operates natural gas lift facilities.

