Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.64.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAUR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, August 3rd.
LAUR stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.66.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 68.1% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 910,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,627,000 after buying an additional 882,298 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,687,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after buying an additional 565,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 52.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,373,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.
About Laureate Education
Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.
Featured Story: Correction
Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.