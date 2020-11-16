Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.64.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on LAUR shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Laureate Education from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BidaskClub cut shares of Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Laureate Education from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Laureate Education in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Laureate Education alerts:

LAUR stock opened at $14.22 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.46 and its 200 day moving average is $11.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $21.66.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($3.90). The company had revenue of $243.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.80 million. Laureate Education had a positive return on equity of 11.36% and a negative net margin of 8.14%. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAUR. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 68.1% during the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,247,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,851,000 after acquiring an additional 910,347 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,721,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,627,000 after buying an additional 882,298 shares during the period. Nut Tree Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 30.4% during the third quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,840,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,687,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,747,000 after buying an additional 565,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Laureate Education by 52.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,373,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,690,000 after purchasing an additional 472,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Laureate Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laureate Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.