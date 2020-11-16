LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €118.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LEG. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nord/LB set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €127.46 ($149.95).

LEG stock opened at €119.28 ($140.33) on Thursday. LEG Immobilien AG has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($115.88). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €121.77 and a 200-day moving average price of €118.44.

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

