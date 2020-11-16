Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,020 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Accenture by 111.3% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,369,548 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $932,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301,616 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 23.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,599,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840,911 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,961,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,868,793,000 after purchasing an additional 784,298 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Accenture by 74.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,336,505 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $302,037,000 after purchasing an additional 569,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Accenture by 52.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,640,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $352,037,000 after purchasing an additional 565,412 shares during the last quarter. 73.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.74, for a total transaction of $1,138,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,416,106.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 8,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.42, for a total transaction of $1,922,723.66. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,499.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,485 shares of company stock valued at $10,350,464 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $206.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $216.00 to $209.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $256.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $236.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.58.

Shares of ACN stock traded up $3.24 on Monday, reaching $245.02. 17,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,463. The company has a market cap of $159.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.71. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $137.15 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.93 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 11.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services for clients to accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Read More: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.