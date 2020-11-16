Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $631,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 25,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 17,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 42,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded up $1.00 on Monday, hitting $64.62. 142,829 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,673,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $45.76 and a 1-year high of $68.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.98 billion, a PE ratio of -585.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 75.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.38%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Gabelli downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.69.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 39,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $2,497,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,938,116.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in the following therapeutic classes: hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

