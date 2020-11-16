Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $234,000 in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 660 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter valued at about $11,996,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,991 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $99,243,000 after buying an additional 37,556 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,355 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $689,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 31,826 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,299,000 after buying an additional 15,403 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $1.43 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $380.27. The stock had a trading volume of 28,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,805,746. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.64. The firm has a market cap of $165.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.66. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $271.28 and a fifty-two week high of $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Costco Wholesale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $370.00 to $410.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price objective for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.33.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 300 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.69, for a total transaction of $106,707.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,576,773.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 6,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $2,088,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $2,161,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,554 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,587. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

