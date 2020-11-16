Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $241,000 in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Novartis by 262.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 10.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $86.42. The stock had a trading volume of 8,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,100,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.08. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $69.18 and a fifty-two week high of $99.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.07. Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The firm had revenue of $12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NVS. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Oddo Bhf cut shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. Its Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

