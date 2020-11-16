Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $246,000 in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 84,338.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,738,216 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in The Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 200 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 52.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $13.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $200.68. 479,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,315,400. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $375.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.76 billion, a PE ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $162.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $164.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.33) by $0.94. The Boeing had a negative net margin of 7.34% and a negative return on equity of 3.08%. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BA. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of The Boeing from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. UBS Group set a $150.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.64.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

