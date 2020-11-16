Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $263,000 in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in The Allstate by 174.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,285,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090,026 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of The Allstate in the 2nd quarter worth about $171,631,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 196.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,881,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,647 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,583,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. AJO LP now owns 1,199,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,312,000 after acquiring an additional 964,492 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Allstate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $104.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of The Allstate from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Allstate presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Shares of The Allstate stock traded up $0.95 on Monday, reaching $97.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,088,626. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $64.13 and a 1 year high of $125.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.74.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.44 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; liability insurance products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

