Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $776,000 in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,963 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Watson Rebecca purchased a new position in Facebook during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $275.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Facebook from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.84.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.54, for a total transaction of $125,900.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.95, for a total transaction of $3,853,684.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 109,291 shares of company stock worth $30,376,998 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ FB traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $276.50. The company had a trading volume of 243,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,395,742. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $269.96 and a 200 day moving average of $248.88. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.10 and a 1-year high of $304.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $788.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The company had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

