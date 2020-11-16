Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $241,000 Investment in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VFC. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 298.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 498 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of V.F. by 175.5% in the 2nd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 551 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other news, CFO Scott A. Roe sold 53,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $4,190,599.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 135,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,741,043.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director W Alan Mccollough sold 9,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $637,327.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,829,405.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 90,059 shares of company stock worth $6,957,724. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several research reports. Pivotal Research raised their target price on V.F. from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded V.F. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Bank of America downgraded V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on V.F. from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on V.F. from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.47.

Shares of V.F. stock traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.38. 32,129 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,805,383. V.F. Co. has a 12 month low of $45.07 and a 12 month high of $100.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $31.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -625.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.14.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 16th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. V.F. had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 16.44%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from V.F.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.64%.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC).

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.