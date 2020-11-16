Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New $264,000 Investment in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 193.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 225,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,402,000 after purchasing an additional 148,849 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8,019.8% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.13.

Shares of MSM stock traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $85.58. 8,730 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,018. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.93 and a 52-week high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $747.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $747.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.