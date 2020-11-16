Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,783 Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 228,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,196,000 after buying an additional 184,278 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,610,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,943,000 after purchasing an additional 94,832 shares during the period. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,810,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 856,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EMR traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $77.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,872. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.28. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $37.75 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The company has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EMR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Stephens started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.06.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

