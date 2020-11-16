Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $1.03 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,704 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. The Home Depot comprises 0.3% of Legacy Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 138.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 124 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 138.8% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Truist Financial upped their target price on The Home Depot from $240.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 13,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $3,738,220.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,086,229.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 50,478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.43, for a total value of $13,953,633.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,341,836.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,624 shares of company stock valued at $29,429,883. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HD stock traded up $2.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $279.32. The stock had a trading volume of 68,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,812,323. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $292.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $279.07 and a 200 day moving average of $262.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $298.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.82. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 583.91% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $38.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

