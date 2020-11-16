Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $228,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.2% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% during the third quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.5% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on salesforce.com from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush raised their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut salesforce.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $252.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $250.70.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total value of $1,304,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at $12,819,690.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 5,800 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.12, for a total value of $1,363,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,128,167.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 603,360 shares of company stock valued at $150,484,132 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $1.12 on Monday, reaching $250.63. 52,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,925,886. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $226.97 billion, a PE ratio of 97.47, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.59. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52-week low of $115.29 and a 52-week high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

