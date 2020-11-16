Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,884 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AEM. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 205.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.9% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,820 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 17.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 287,517 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,418,000 after purchasing an additional 42,179 shares during the period. Stack Financial Management Inc increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 471,006 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,173,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 8.3% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AEM traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.61. 53,503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,036. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.94 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.52.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The mining company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

A number of analysts recently commented on AEM shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $77.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James set a $94.00 target price on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

