Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L)’s (LGEN) Not Rated Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) (LON:LGEN) in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on LGEN. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 263 ($3.44) price objective on shares of Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) from GBX 295 ($3.85) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 334 ($4.36) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) from GBX 202 ($2.64) to GBX 217 ($2.84) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, September 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 245.82 ($3.21).

LON:LGEN opened at GBX 241.30 ($3.15) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 193.83 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 208.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion and a PE ratio of 11.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.92. Legal & General Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 117.30 ($1.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 324.70 ($4.24).

In other news, insider George Lewis acquired 593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 190 ($2.48) per share, with a total value of £1,126.70 ($1,472.04). Also, insider John Kingman acquired 41,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 177 ($2.31) per share, with a total value of £74,293.98 ($97,065.56). Insiders bought a total of 46,342 shares of company stock valued at $8,302,419 over the last three months.

Legal & General Group Plc (LGEN.L) Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

