LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Maxim Group restated a hold rating on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.39.

LC opened at $5.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $14.39. The company has a market capitalization of $431.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $29,997.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $350,116.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LC. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,867 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 25,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 10,193 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LendingClub by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. 85.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

