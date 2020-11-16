LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) Given a €5.70 Price Target by Independent Research Analysts

Independent Research set a €5.70 ($6.71) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) (ETR:LEO) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on LEO. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.80 ($5.65) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €6.00 ($7.06) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Warburg Research set a €4.00 ($4.71) target price on LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Sell and a consensus price target of €5.44 ($6.40).

Shares of LEONI AG (LEO.F) stock opened at €6.56 ($7.72) on Thursday. LEONI AG has a 12 month low of €4.30 ($5.06) and a 12 month high of €13.00 ($15.29). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €5.11 and a 200 day moving average of €6.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 425.59. The firm has a market cap of $214.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.48.

LEONI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides products, solutions, and services for energy and data management in the automotive sector and other industries worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Wiring Systems, and Wire & Cable Solutions. The Wiring Systems division provides complete wiring systems and customized cable harnesses for the motor vehicle industry.

