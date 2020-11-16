Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ LI opened at $31.20 on Monday. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $40.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

