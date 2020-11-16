Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01), reports. The firm had revenue of $369.80 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ LI opened at $31.20 on Monday. Li Auto has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $40.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.05.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and cutting-edge smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

