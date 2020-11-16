Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Broadband Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in providing digital cable services to residential and commercial customers; and entertainment, information, and communications solutions. It also provides wireless location positioning and related services. Liberty Broadband Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $183.00 to $174.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $166.40.

LBRDK stock opened at $152.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Liberty Broadband has a twelve month low of $86.20 and a twelve month high of $156.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $144.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.91. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.33). Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 1,158.25%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Liberty Broadband will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 36,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Liberty Broadband by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.35% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

