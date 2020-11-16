Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Shares Purchased by Hosking Partners LLP

Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 449,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,686 shares during the quarter. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Liberty Latin America were worth $3,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 2,335.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 267.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 10,653 shares during the period. Finally, NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Latin America by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 3,766 shares during the period. 58.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LILAK traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.71. 12,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,592. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $19.95. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.61.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.39).

LILAK has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Scotiabank upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.63.

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

