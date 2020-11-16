Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s lead product candidates include OpRegen, OPC1 and VAC2 which are in clinical stage. Lineage Cell Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BioTime Inc., is based in Carlsbad, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LCTX. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. Dawson James restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $3.63.

LCTX stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.53 and a 12-month high of $1.67.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05).

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 424.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 996,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 806,304 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 8.7% during the third quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 5,048,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after buying an additional 402,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 938.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 166,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 150,568 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 65.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 300,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 118,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,677,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 108,792 shares in the last quarter.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa multicenter trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

