Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt Buys Shares of 11,100 Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC)

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 15.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 29,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.7% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period.

ACHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.44.

Shares of ACHC stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $42.65. 761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 740,307. Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $42.10. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.17.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.14. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $833.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc develops and operates inpatient psychiatric facilities, residential treatment centers, group homes, substance abuse facilities, and outpatient behavioral healthcare facilities to serve the behavioral health and recovery needs of communities in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Puerto Rico.

